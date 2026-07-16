Dion Dawkins says Bills are reaching 'climax of a movie' in 2026: 'It's kill or be killed'

The Buffalo Bills are coming off their streak of five straight AFC East titles being broken, and the abrupt firing of Sean McDermott threw a plot twist into their screenplay. The goal of the 2026 squad is to write a better ending.
"It honestly feels like if you're watching a movie, you're getting to the climax of a movie, right?" Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "The movie starts off one way, and then all of a sudden, something happens, a drastic thing happens where the castle kinda gets a little shaky. Now we've got a new guy that's holding that torch, and we all just have to say, 'Ahoo, ahoo,' just like the 300 soldiers, right?"
In Dawkins' movie analogy, while Joe Brady is the new torchbearer, quarterback Josh Allen is the unquestioned star that carries the film. The former Most Valuable Player has shouldered the load for the franchise for years, yet Buffalo has failed to get over the postseason hump. The hope is that the staff changes and tweaks to the roster can give Allen more aid in his quest to get the Bills to the promised land.
Dawkins was asked if he had any expectations for Allen in 2026. The left tackle said the question shouldn't be about the QB but rather about those in supporting roles.
"I don't have any," Dawkins said of expectations for Allen. "I don't add any more extra pressure to that kid that he already has. Josh understands what he's doing, what he's not doing. He understands what the mindset is and what we all expect, just like we know what Josh expects from us, as well, to help him get there. When it comes down to it, Josh is Josh, and he's gonna be Josh. He's No. 1 for a reason, so I don't think that we need any more expectations than we already have.
"It seems like we need all the pieces around him to continue to get better to help him get over that hump. Because if Josh is No. 1, he's at his best, right? If I'm not top 10 or I'm not No. 1, that means that I'm not at my best, which means I have to do better. Dawson (Knox), Dalton (Kincaid), Joe Brady, (James) Cook, everybody -- everybody has to do better. So we're all going to be that and do that so we can get over that hump and we can be exactly what we want to be and stop talking about it, right? I'm ready for it. It's time. I'm telling you, man, it's kill or be killed, and we're not playing around. We are not playing around with nobody."
The 2026 Bills will decide if this movie includes the feel-good ending Buffalo has been searching for or yet another negative plotline.