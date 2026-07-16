Dion Dawkins says Bills are reaching 'climax of a movie' in 2026: 'It's kill or be killed'

"I don't have any," Dawkins said of expectations for Allen. "I don't add any more extra pressure to that kid that he already has. Josh understands what he's doing, what he's not doing. He understands what the mindset is and what we all expect, just like we know what Josh expects from us, as well, to help him get there. When it comes down to it, Josh is Josh, and he's gonna be Josh. He's No. 1 for a reason, so I don't think that we need any more expectations than we already have.

"It seems like we need all the pieces around him to continue to get better to help him get over that hump. Because if Josh is No. 1, he's at his best, right? If I'm not top 10 or I'm not No. 1, that means that I'm not at my best, which means I have to do better. Dawson (Knox), Dalton (Kincaid), Joe Brady, (James) Cook, everybody -- everybody has to do better. So we're all going to be that and do that so we can get over that hump and we can be exactly what we want to be and stop talking about it, right? I'm ready for it. It's time. I'm telling you, man, it's kill or be killed, and we're not playing around. We are not playing around with nobody."