Around the NFL

Dimitroff: 2017 Falcons my strongest roster in a decade

Published: May 31, 2017 at 11:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

For all of the "28-3" memes and obligatory Super Bowl hangover narratives, the Falcons are riding high with a loaded roster and high hopes this offseason.

After dominating the NFC playoff field, Atlanta added to an already strong talent base with veteran nose tackle Dontari Poe joining early-round draft picks in edge rusher Takk McKinley and linebacker Duke Riley.

With the exception of virtuoso former coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the league's No. 1 offense returns virtually intact while the speedy young defense showed potential down the stretch last season.

The Falcons' 2017 prospects are so encouraging, in fact, that general manager Thomas Dimitroff expects to boast his strongest roster in a decade with the organization.

Appearing on The MMQB Podcast with Albert Breer last week, Dimitroff was asked where this year's squad stacks up to his previous nine editions.

"I think we are at a spot right now that, quite honestly, is the most talented overall," Dimitroff crowed. "... As a whole group, I'm wildly excited about where we are. It's just a well-rounded group."

That's high praise considering Dimitroff's club averaged 11 victories per season from 2008 through 2012 and toyed with the Patriots for nearly three full quarters in Super Bowl LI.

Under the leadership of Dimitroff and fast-rising head coach Dan Quinn, the Falcons not only draft for speed, explosiveness and urgent athleticism, but also place a heavy emphasis on competitive toughness, complete with a "CT" grade for each prospect.

"I think it's being reflected with the players on the field," Dimitroff explained "... I think it's showing in the type of players we have with the resiliency, the focus and there's just an element of competitiveness that I think helps us not look at the past and to look forward."

Whereas pundits and casual football observers are predicting a regression to the mean this season, Dimitroff paints a decidedly more optimistic picture inside Falcons headquarters.

"They know that there's talent here. They are excited about the energy in the locker room as well as within our fanbase," Dimitroff said. "Everyone's really excited. No one is thinking about what if we don't rise to the occasion. This team really believes in itself. They continue to get more and more confidence and swagger."

Repeating in an improved, exciting NFC South won't be easy with the rejuvenated Panthers and the up-and-coming Buccaneers as stiff competition.

Although last year's injury-ravaged Carolina outfit finished a disappointing 6-10, the 2016 Panthers stand as the exception rather than the rule for Super Bowl losers. Since 2008, runners-up have combined to finish 95-49 (.660) the next season, with eight of those nine clubs notching double-digit victories.

Armed with a surging powerhouse roster, Dimitroff's ebullience is well-founded as his Falcons embark on a promising era inside the cozy confines of the new $1.4 billion Mercedes Benz Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game 'not out of the question'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic, albeit vague, update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets 'absolutely not' giving up on second-year WR Denzel Mims

Jets coach Robert Saleh put the kibosh on any rumors surrounding second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Ravens rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is expected to miss multiple weeks as he recovers from a soft-tissue leg issue.
news

Seattle Seahawks release DE Aldon Smith

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that the Seahawks are releasing the edge rusher, per a source informed of the decision.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ready to 'pick up where I left off' after prolific 2020 season

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning to discuss how the excellent finish to his rookie year has helped him prepare for 2021.
news

Colts extend GM Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich through 2026 season

Indianapolis' brain trust is staying in town for at least another half-decade. The Colts announced Wednesday it has agreed to extensions for general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich through the 2026 season.
news

Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase on camp struggles: 'Rome wasn't built in a day'

Reports from Cincinnati suggest the Bengals offense has struggled to mesh through the first two weeks of training camp. Rookie WR Ja' Marr Chase preached patience after a good Tuesday practice.
news

Mike Tomlin not fretting T.J. Watt's hold-in: 'The business is going to run its course'

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt isn't taking part in team drills as both sides hope to hammer out a new contract. Head coach Mike Tomlin knows these things have a way of working themselves out.
news

'Hard Knocks' episode 1 recap: Dak loves his scars

The  16th season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" opens with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott explaining the challenges of the past year and a half. Dan Hanzus recaps the season debut of your favorite football show.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW