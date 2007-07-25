Dillon rallies Pats to victory over Lions

Notes: Kitna completed 22 of 38 passes for 314 yards. Brady was 27-for-38 for 305 yards. ... The Patriots completed a sweep of the four NFC North teams, three of them in their current three-game winning streak. ... New England's Asante Samuel had another interception, his seventh of the year, after getting three against Chicago. ... Dre' Bly recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass for Detroit. ... Reche Caldwell and Kevin Faulk had eight catches for the Patriots.