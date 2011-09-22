Difficult Week 3 road games could trip Patriots, Jets

Newton shows a certain level of maturity on the field that isn't common for a rookie. During last week's game against the Packers, on the Panthers' first offensive possession, Newton hit Greg Olsen for a wide-open touchdown -- only to have it called back because of an illegal shift. More often than not, such a penalty is a momentum killer and an emotional roadblock, but Newton walked back to the huddle with poise and confidence. He came back with a quick screen, a first-down run, and then threw an outstanding touch pass to Brandon LaFell on a fade route in the corner of the end zone. That series of events is impressive for any offense, let alone from a quarterback with just one previous start under his belt.