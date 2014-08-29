Different rules to spice up your fantasy football league

Dynasty leagues are truly for football diehards, and not for the casual fantasy football fan. In dynasty leagues, teams have significantly larger rosters (around 25 spots) and managers must be in tune with how their team can succeed in both the present and the future. You do one main draft for the dynasty league to fill up the roster, and in subsequent years teams only draft rookies. That's right. Make sure you draft well because you'll be stuck with these guys for the long-haul. Roster management is critical, and some leagues allow for a few injured reserve spots to help managers out. Otherwise, you have to figure out how to survive if one of your superstars or young prospects get seriously injured and occupies valuable roster space. Once the season ends, you need to keep track of your players during free agency and most importantly keep tabs on the prospects in the NFL draft. Once the draft has concluded, dynasty leagues hold their own draft to pick up new rookies to add to their squads. It is a fun, challenging format that can be very rewarding to diehards.