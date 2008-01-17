Different paths for Rivers, Manning lead to same destination

For the second consecutive season, Manning has thrown more than 20 interceptions. However, he has eight touchdowns and one interception in his last three games -- against the Patriots, Buccaneers and Cowboys -- while posting a QB rating over 100 in each. Rivers struggled during the Chargers' 1-3 start but has led his team to nine wins in its last 10 games, including two over the defending Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts.