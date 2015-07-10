Around the NFL

Diehl: Pierre-Paul's immaturity throws up red flags

Published: Jul 10, 2015 at 05:01 AM

The Giants, more than many NFL organizations, create a familial atmosphere that sticks with players long after they retire.

So it's no surprise that a few of Jason Pierre-Paul's former teammates aren't pleased with the idea that Pierre-Paul would keep the organization at arm's length during his recovery process from an amputated finger and broken thumb.

David Diehl, a long-time stalwart on the team's offensive line and current analysts for the NFL on Fox, had this to say:

"Denying the New York Giants access because technically you're not under contract," Diehl said, via Sirius XM and NJ.com, "it's almost a slap in the face to the New York Giants, because of everything they've done for you up until this point."

He later added: "If you need someone to watch you going into your sixth year because of immaturity, yeah that's throwing up red flags for everybody that -- why would you invest in a long-term deal into someone you're not 100 percent confident in day in and day out?"

To be fair to Diehl, his remarks were made before the story on Jason Pierre-Paul's amputation broke. A lot has changed since then and his comments should be placed in the proper context. That being said, he probably speaks for a good number of Giants players who want the best for Pierre-Paul, but who also think he should let the organization help him.

At the moment, it may be adding insult to injury.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

