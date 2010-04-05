Did the Eagles make a mistake in trading McNabb to a division rival?

Marshall Faulk: Eagles made the right move

I don't think they made a mistake. For the Eagles, you would think trading him within the NFC East is risky. But, what you're starting to see -- like the Brett Favre situation -- is that when you have a player with one year left on his contract, you might as well get as much as you can for him because he might find his way back to where he wants to go. McNabb has one year left on his deal, and he could have played that one year wherever they sent him and then returned to the division. The Eagles have always been smart and have made the right decisions almost every time when it comes to letting veterans go. The Eagles are young, and there's no better time to let Kevin Kolb show everyone he can lead the team. The Eagles probably got as much as they could have from the Redskins because they are a division rival. You never trade worried about the other team, you trade worrying about your team.