Did T-Rich have breakthrough moment under Del Rio?

"A lot of football players don't realize stuff until it's gone," Richardson said during a conference call with local reporters, via IBABuzz.com. "I've been playing football my whole life. ... Coach asked me this yesterday. 'Trent, how long have you been playing football? I said, 'Coach I've been playing since six years old.' He said, 'So what would you do without football? At your age, what would you do without football?'