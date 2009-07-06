Did McNair do enough to be considered a Hall of Famer?

McNair was an elite talent who wasn't into putting up numbers. He was all about finding a way to beat you, whether that meant taking on two linebackers with his head down to grind out a first down or buying time to improvise an impossible pass downfield to stretch a defense. I believe McNair warrants consideration for the Hall of Fame, most certainly, when assessing his worth to his teammates and what was at the time a transient franchise, and when one looks beyond the numbers. He helped inspire another generation of African-American quarterbacks, he was a mentor to many, and he showed, once more, that great quarterbacks come in all shapes and sizes, with McNair's sturdy frame a challenge for defenders to corral.