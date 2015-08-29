Around the NFL

Did McFadden take the lead in Cowboys' RB battle?

Published: Aug 29, 2015 at 02:35 PM

On Saturday night, though, Darren McFadden took some powerful steps in the right direction; a moment the Cowboys were patiently waiting for all August.

The 28-year-old back didn't start -- those duties went to Joseph Randle, who finished the night with six carries for 15 yards -- but he did have the best carry of the night.

Deep in Vikings territory, McFadden took a stretch handoff to the left side and made two explosive cuts that extended the play, giving Dallas a first-and-goal situation inside the Minnesota 10. The carry spawned a thousand Vines wondering if McFadden is finally back. It beat his previous best on the night, a 13-yard carry with 13:59 to go in the second.

"I think that what you saw was vintage McFadden," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game, per the Dallas Morning News. "You saw that acceleration. You saw his abilities."

The question with McFadden will always be health. There is no doubt that plays like these are still in his arsenal, but with a body that has betrayed him so many times, is it something that can be counted on?

While Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett won't go that far, he'll agree that it was a step in the right direction; a step away from uncertainty.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

