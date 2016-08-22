Did Geno Smith lose New York Jets' backup QB job?

Poor Smith. At this point, if the coaches are still making him "earn it" after he carried everyone through minicamp while they openly pined for Fitzpatrick during the holdout, he might be better off pulling a successful version of Sam Bradford's Philadelphia escape plan. For what it's worth, reporters on the scene Sunday had him taking more reps than Petty, and perhaps this is just an overreaction to a vague comment from a busy coach. Wherever Smith goes, he probably won't be guaranteed a backup job. He's a quarterback with a lifetime completion percentage below 60 and a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio (27-35). But maybe he goes to a place where someone has his back.