Did Bills just coin slogan that cost Rex Ryan a big loss?

Just a few hours before he introduced Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Buffalo-area rally on Monday night, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan announced the Bills' new slogan: "All In."
But did Ryan accidentally borrow a phrase that was used to beat him in one of his biggest regular season losses as an NFL head coach?
"We just got to, with everything that we do, we just got to be all in," Ryan said, via WGR 550. "Whether it's our preparation, our dedication, our commitment to each other, in the classroom, all that's got to be all in. For us to have the kind of season that we want to have, that gives us the best shot to be successful. The thing to me, it's a challenge for every individual, starting with myself and everyone else, but it's a huge challenge for a team."
Ryan said he borrowed the slogan from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Ryan's son plays wide receiver for the Tigers.
Swinney has been saying "All In" for nearly a decade now down in Clemson, coining the phrase at his introductory news conference back in 2008. But perhaps overlooked by Ryan is the fact that the Giants also started using the phrase the night before the team effectively ended the Jets' season in a Christmas Eve showdown back in 2011 when Ryan was leading Gang Green. Motivational speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez installed the phrase at Chapel the night before the Jets matchup, and the slogan became widely circulated throughout the locker room.
The game vaulted the Giants into playoff contention and into the Super Bowl -- and effectively ended the Jets' postseason hopes after back-to-back AFC title game appearances in 2009 and 2010. The next week, Ryan's Jets melted down on the field against the Dolphins in Miami as boiling chemistry issues raged to the surface. Ryan never got as close to the playoffs again.
Evidence is fairly easy to find. The Giants named their official commemorative Super Bowl hardcover 'All In.' There were documentaries and towels and T-shirts and hours of news conference tape that show all the Giants' stars using the term over and over again.
Ryan has a close connection to the Clemson football program so there's no shock in seeing him borrow the words. Something seems to be working down in South Carolina. Maybe the phrase is so powerful that it helped Ryan forget one of his most gut-wrenching losses as a head coach in the NFL.