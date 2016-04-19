Around the NFL

Did Bills just coin slogan that cost Rex Ryan a big loss?

Published: Apr 19, 2016 at 01:52 AM

Just a few hours before he introduced Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Buffalo-area rally on Monday night, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan announced the Bills' new slogan: "All In."

But did Ryan accidentally borrow a phrase that was used to beat him in one of his biggest regular season losses as an NFL head coach?

"We just got to, with everything that we do, we just got to be all in," Ryan said, via WGR 550. "Whether it's our preparation, our dedication, our commitment to each other, in the classroom, all that's got to be all in. For us to have the kind of season that we want to have, that gives us the best shot to be successful. The thing to me, it's a challenge for every individual, starting with myself and everyone else, but it's a huge challenge for a team."

Ryan said he borrowed the slogan from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Ryan's son plays wide receiver for the Tigers.

Swinney has been saying "All In" for nearly a decade now down in Clemson, coining the phrase at his introductory news conference back in 2008. But perhaps overlooked by Ryan is the fact that the Giants also started using the phrase the night before the team effectively ended the Jets' season in a Christmas Eve showdown back in 2011 when Ryan was leading Gang Green. Motivational speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez installed the phrase at Chapel the night before the Jets matchup, and the slogan became widely circulated throughout the locker room.

The game vaulted the Giants into playoff contention and into the Super Bowl -- and effectively ended the Jets' postseason hopes after back-to-back AFC title game appearances in 2009 and 2010. The next week, Ryan's Jets melted down on the field against the Dolphins in Miami as boiling chemistry issues raged to the surface. Ryan never got as close to the playoffs again.

Evidence is fairly easy to find. The Giants named their official commemorative Super Bowl hardcover 'All In.' There were documentaries and towels and T-shirts and hours of news conference tape that show all the Giants' stars using the term over and over again.

Ryan has a close connection to the Clemson football program so there's no shock in seeing him borrow the words. Something seems to be working down in South Carolina. Maybe the phrase is so powerful that it helped Ryan forget one of his most gut-wrenching losses as a head coach in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

After contract extension talks stalled, the Chiefs are now exploring trade options for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.
news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW