Dickerson's stock continues to rise after dominating at combine

Montario Hardesty, RB, Tennessee: Hardesty suffered through his share of ups and downs during the early part of his career, but emerged as a dominant runner in the SEC as a senior. Hardesty, who finished as the league's fourth-leading rusher with 1,345 yards and 13 touchdowns, is one of the few "big" backs available who possesses the skills to be a multi-dimensional threat out of the backfield. A hard-nosed runner with nifty running skills and instincts, Hardesty is a grinder with the requisite toughness to effectively run between the tackles. Additionally, he possesses soft hands and is a capable receiver out of the backfield. While he has some durability concerns based on his injury history, running back coaches across the league have circled Hardesty's name as one to watch in the middle stages of the draft.