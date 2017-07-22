Dickerson: Rams should start Sean Mannion over Goff

It's confusing what Dickerson actually wants the Rams to accomplish here. The organization made sure to rid itself of the "middle-school offense" that Fisher and offensive coordinator Rob Boras ran last year, hiring the whiz kid who transformed Kirk Cousins into a potential $30 million man. Jared Goff, whom the Rams drafted first overall and brought along very slowly last season before starting him in Week 11, has another offseason under his belt and has been earning rave reviews from teammates. Plus, Mannion has thrown just 13 passes in the pros.