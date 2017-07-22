Around the NFL

Dickerson: Rams should start Sean Mannion over Goff

Published: Jul 22, 2017 at 02:02 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

New regime in Rams land. Same old Eric Dickerson.

The legendary Los Angeles running back stirred the pot last season when he called for coach Jeff Fisher to be fired in November and was subsequently barred from attending Rams games on the sidelines.

Now a new coach (Sean McVay) is in charge in Thousand Oaks, but Dickerson still has two cents and change to offer on the state of the quarterback position.

"For me, my guy that I would start the season with is Sean Mannion," Dickerson said Friday on The Herd. "I've been saying that since last year. Give him a shot. You drafted him. He was great at -- where'd he go to school? -- Oregon State, playing in a pro-style offense. He's a big guy, got a great arm."

Dickerson later added: "Look when you win, that [Fisher] situation would have never been there. I think you had a better chance of winning with Sean Mannion. I think even this year they start with Sean Mannion."

It's confusing what Dickerson actually wants the Rams to accomplish here. The organization made sure to rid itself of the "middle-school offense" that Fisher and offensive coordinator Rob Boras ran last year, hiring the whiz kid who transformed Kirk Cousins into a potential $30 million man. Jared Goff, whom the Rams drafted first overall and brought along very slowly last season before starting him in Week 11, has another offseason under his belt and has been earning rave reviews from teammates. Plus, Mannion has thrown just 13 passes in the pros.

In regards to starting Mannion, the Hall of Famer might have had a point last year, when it wasn't certain that Goff was ready to take professional snaps, but it was clear L.A. was going nowhere with then-starter Case Keenum. But there's next to no reason why McVay, a young coach brought in to be Goff's QB whisperer, would peg Mannion for the starting position, barring injury to Goff.

At this point, Dickerson just sounds like he's grasping for clicks, and it's working.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

news

Christian McCaffrey 'recovering hard' in Panthers' practice plan

As the Panthers aim to handle their star back with care, they've implemented a practice plan of off-days intermixed with practicing sans constraints for Christian McCaffrey.

news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell 'preparing like this is my last year'

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Friday on "Inside Training Camp Live" that he's preparing as if 2022 will be his last season.

news

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to a foot injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW