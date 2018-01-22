 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Dick LeBeau reportedly out as Tennessee Titans DC

Published: Jan 22, 2018 at 03:24 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Is this the end of the road for Dick LeBeau?

The storied defensive coordinator will not to return with the Titans next season, a source told Jason Wolf of The Tennessean.

The 80-year-old LeBeau was informed Monday that he would not be invited to join the staff of newly minted head coach Mike Vrabel, hired over the weekend to replace the departed Mike Mularkey.

According to Wolf, a second source told the newspaper last week that LeBeau would "be comfortable retiring if it [didn't] work out in Tennessee."

If so, the NFL waves farewell to one of its finest figures. With a career spanning 59 years as a Hall of Fame player and coach, LeBeau still ranks 10th all-time in interceptions following a stellar 14-year run as a defensive back with the Lions.

Beginning his coaching career in 1973, LeBeau served as a long-time coordinator with the Bengals (1984-1999) before taking over as Cincinnati's head coach from 2000-2002. From there, he won a pair of Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's masterful defensive play-caller (2004-2014) before spending the past three seasons with Tennessee.

As the innovator of the "zone blitz" defense, LeBeau has authored some of the league's nastiest and unpredictable schemes. Quarterbacks won't miss him, but if this is truly the end, LeBeau's stamp on the game is enduring.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in warrants Pittsburgh to bring him back for the final year of his current contract. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the Seattle Seahawks' top three coaches all being first-timers at their positions, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.
news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.
news

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer 'not trying to reinvent the wheel' in Dallas: 'They've been pretty good'

Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer happy to be back coaching and happy to be back with Cowboys. 
news

Chiefs OL Trey Smith shares his account of Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared his harrowing account of the shooting at the end of Wednesday's Super Bowl LVIII parade during an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.