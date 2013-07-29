Dick Lane, Ronnie Lott on Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Team

It's tough to compare Lott to anyone in NFL history. There's just no one quite like the guy. He was named first-team All-Pro at cornerback in his rookie season, and he made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons at that position. He played cornerback and safety in 1985, and he even had part of his finger amputated so he could play in the playoffs one week after an injury to his pinkie left his status in doubt. Then the Niners permanently moved him to safety in '86, a spot from which Lott would make six straight Pro Bowls and become the greatest all-around player the position's ever seen. Not a lot of players have made All-Pro at two positions -- or had body parts amputated so they could play in a football game. Perhaps the most ferocious hitter in league history -- at least since Dick Butkus -- Lott put his stamp on many a game. His big hit on Ickey Woods in Super Bowl XXIII has been credited as one of the key plays of the Niners' four Super Bowl wins in the '80s. Most importantly, unlike most other safeties who deliver knockout shots, Lott was not a liability in coverage. For proof, look no further than his 63 career interceptions. All in all, four Super Bowl rings and a track record of excellence at two positions make Lott a no-brainer member of this team.