Dick Butkus: 'Training' could help lessen concussions

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 12:20 PM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Dick Butkus offered his take on the NFL's safety initiatives, writes CSN Chicago. The Hall of Famer suggests a renewed focus on certain training techniques could lessen the instances of concussions.
  • A report in The Globe and Mail says a team of Swedish researchers claim to have devised a blood test that could diagnose sports-related brain injuries as quickly as an hour after the injury occurs.
  • Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has introduced a resolution endorsing the National Athletic Trainers' Association's recommendations for a Secondary School Student Athletes' Bill of Rights, according to TheSandPaper.net.
  • The South Florida chapter of NFL Alumni along with the Dade County Chiropractic Society are teaming up for a charity golf tournament, according to a press release. A number of retired players will participate in the event that benefits Caring for Kids.
