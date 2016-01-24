Dez calls out impatient Cowboys fans on Instagram

While the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers were celebrating trips to Super Bowl 50, Dez Bryant was looking forward toward next season.
After breaking his foot in the first game of the season, the Dallas Cowboys receiver was sidelined for seven games nursing the injury while the team wallowed in offensive purgatory. Cowboys fans were apparently not forgiving of the wideout's absence and poor play. Enough so that Bryant felt prompted to write a lengthy Instagram post Sunday night to call out the haters and chart a course for his return in 2016.
Here's to Dez taking down the Internet trolls, and here's to hoping we see a fully healthy and productive Bryant next season.