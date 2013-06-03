Dez Bryant vs. Demaryius Thomas: Superior receiver in Year 4?

This is apparent in the video clip above, taken from the Broncos' matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas, aligned on the right, is instructed to run a fade against Cover 2. On the play, he uses a crafty inside release to slip past the rolled-up corner, then quickly works to the outside, creating a window for Manning, who squeezes the ball through before the safety can get over the top. The fact that Thomas worked back outside might seem like a minute detail, but the added space was likely the difference between a completion and an interception.