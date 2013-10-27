Dez Bryant vs. Calvin Johnson leads Week 8 craziness

Dallas gained 268 yards of total offense, or 61 yards less than Calvin Johnson gained by himself. The Giants beat the Eagles 15-7, in a game where the only touchdown was scored on a botched snap on a punt. The Redskins were blown out after leading the Broncos by 14 points in the third quarter. And now, after starting out 0-6, the Giants are only a mere two games out of first place in the division. Bravo, NFC East, bravo, you've become the Bravo network of the NFL. While the rest of the league produces quality television, your intra-divisional contests are like a catfight between the Real Houswives of Atlanta, and the Real Houswives of Beverly Hills. Everyone involved loses, especially people who took time out of their day to watch.