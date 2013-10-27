Dez Bryant unhappy with Tony Romo in sideline spat

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant was livid that Tony Romo wasn't targeting him in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. After all, Bryant had just two catches (including a ridiculous touchdown) for 22 yards through three quarters Sunday.

After Romo apparently missed him on a wide-open route near the end of the third quarter, Bryant's frustration boiled over, and he went after his quarterback on the sideline -- yelling and pounding his hands in the air.

Bryant walked away from Romo, but the yelling continued. Bryant did have a big 50-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, after he threw the tantrum.

Later in the game, Bryant and tight end Jason Witten got into their own heated back and forth, although the teammates hugged and made up after the game.

"I love that kid like a brother," Witten told reporters, per ESPN. "There are no hard feelings. DeMarcus (Ware) and I talked to him. He's a great receiver and plays his tail off week in and week out. It's as simple as that. It's a disappointing loss. Dez is a guy who plays with his heart. We all do. Those things come up."

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Detroit Lions' 31-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys from Week 8 on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Bryant said of the spat with Witten, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: "He wanted me to calm down. Everybody knows we should have won this game."

It's worth noting that this game was hyped as Bryant versus Calvin Johnson. Megatron went off for 14 catches for 329 yards and one touchdown, leading the Lions to a wild comeback victory.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! "Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games

Bears DB Eddie Jackson is doubtful to return against the 49ers after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley inactive vs. Panthers due to personal matter

The Falcons will once again be without receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿. The team announced Sunday that Ridley is officially inactive versus the Panthers due to a personal matter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson's increased workload in Falcons offense expected to continue

﻿Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s ground campaign has been one of the most pleasantly surprising developments this season. Don't expect Atlanta to ease up on the former All-Pro returner's carries anytime soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW