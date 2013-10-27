Dez Bryant unhappy with Tony Romo in sideline spat

Dez Bryant was livid that Tony Romo wasn't targeting him in the Dallas Cowboys' 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. After all, Bryant had just two catches (including a ridiculous touchdown) for 22 yards through three quarters Sunday.
After Romo apparently missed him on a wide-open route near the end of the third quarter, Bryant's frustration boiled over, and he went after his quarterback on the sideline -- yelling and pounding his hands in the air.
Bryant walked away from Romo, but the yelling continued. Bryant did have a big 50-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, after he threw the tantrum.
Later in the game, Bryant and tight end Jason Witten got into their own heated back and forth, although the teammates hugged and made up after the game.
"I love that kid like a brother," Witten told reporters, per ESPN. "There are no hard feelings. DeMarcus (Ware) and I talked to him. He's a great receiver and plays his tail off week in and week out. It's as simple as that. It's a disappointing loss. Dez is a guy who plays with his heart. We all do. Those things come up."
Bryant said of the spat with Witten, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: "He wanted me to calm down. Everybody knows we should have won this game."
It's worth noting that this game was hyped as Bryant versus Calvin Johnson. Megatron went off for 14 catches for 329 yards and one touchdown, leading the Lions to a wild comeback victory.