Dez Bryant tweets he'd prefer signing with Cowboys

Published: Oct 03, 2018 at 03:00 AM
Herbie Teope

It seems free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant wouldn't mind a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant, who Dallas released in April, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that his first preference, at this point, would be to wear a Cowboys uniform once again.

Bryant, 29, would certainly help the Cowboys' aerial attack, which has lacked punch through the first quarter of the season.

Entering Week 5, the Cowboys' passing game ranks 30th in the league. Wide receiver Cole Beasley leads the team in receptions (16) and yards (185), while wide receiver Tavon Austin's two touchdown catches leads the team. Austin, tight end Geoff Swain and running back Ezekiel Elliott, who leads the team in targets (22), are the only players with a touchdown catch.

Before the Cowboys cut ties with him during the offseason, Bryant totaled 531 catches for 7,459 yards, averaging 14 yards per catch, and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Cowboys.

The wide receiver's time as a free agent resulted in visits with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, but no signings. Bryant has used social media to provide updates on his status, while posting workout videos on his Instagram page to show he remains in shape.

The question now, however, surrounds would the Cowboys want Bryant back or will the workout videos be enough to entice another team to bring him in for a visit and eventually sign him?

