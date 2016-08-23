Dez Bryant suffers concussion, out vs. Seahawks

The star wide receiver suffered a concussion during Monday's practice, a source with knowledge of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The news was first reported by 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. There is no indication of how serious the injury is, but Bryant will not play against the Seahawks on Thursday, Rapoport added. Barring the (way) outside chance he takes snaps in the team's preseason finale, we will not see the playmaker again until Sept. 11 against the New York Giants.