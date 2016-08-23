Dez Bryant suffers concussion, out vs. Seahawks

The star wide receiver suffered a concussion during Monday's practice, a source with knowledge of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The news was first reported by 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. There is no indication of how serious the injury is, but Bryant will not play against the Seahawks on Thursday, Rapoport added. Barring the (way) outside chance he takes snaps in the team's preseason finale, we will not see the playmaker again until Sept. 11 against the New York Giants.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Bryant suffered the concussion after taking a hit off the shoulder pads of teammate Barry Church. Garrett added Bryant is feeling much better after experiencing concussion-like symptoms Monday.
Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford is also in the team's concussion protocol and will not play against the Seahawks this week. Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, however, likely will see some playing time Thursday, Garrett said.
Bryant took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to ease the concern of Cowboys fans everywhere. While every concussion is serious, Bryant didn't seem to think he'd be out for much longer.