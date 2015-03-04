Dez Bryant's High School Mix Tape

Like Mozart, Orson Welles and Justin Bieber, Dez Bryant's genius manifested itself at an early age. The capricious Dallas Cowboys wide receiver known for his unbelievable physical ability and playmaking ability showcased his precocious talents way back in high school. Bryant attended Lufkin High School in Texas where he was a star in track as well as the gridiron. Recently, footage of his high school exploits was released. Behold the gecko grip, the vertical virtuosity and straightup dominance. Just like in the pros.