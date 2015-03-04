Dez Bryant's High School Mix Tape

Like Mozart, Orson Welles and Justin Bieber, Dez Bryant's genius manifested itself at an early age. The capricious Dallas Cowboys wide receiver known for his unbelievable physical ability and playmaking ability showcased his precocious talents way back in high school. Bryant attended Lufkin High School in Texas where he was a star in track as well as the gridiron. Recently, footage of his high school exploits was released. Behold the gecko grip, the vertical virtuosity and straightup dominance. Just like in the pros.
Published: Mar 04, 2015 at 08:15 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'
In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row.