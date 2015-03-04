Dez Bryant's High School Mix Tape

Published: Mar 04, 2015 at 08:15 AM

Like Mozart, Orson Welles and Justin Bieber, Dez Bryant's genius manifested itself at an early age. The capricious Dallas Cowboys wide receiver known for his unbelievable physical ability and playmaking ability showcased his precocious talents way back in high school. Bryant attended Lufkin High School in Texas where he was a star in track as well as the gridiron. Recently, footage of his high school exploits was released. Behold the gecko grip, the vertical virtuosity and straightup dominance. Just like in the pros.

Amar Shah is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. You can reach him at @amarshahism.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

