Around the NFL

Dez Bryant's big night headlines Week 15's awards

Published: Dec 17, 2014 at 01:58 AM

Odell Beckham Jr. looked to be a shoo-in for the NFC's offensive player of the week award after torching Washington for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Then Dez Bryant did almost the same thing in prime time against the Eagles in a game that catapulted the Cowboys to the top of the division.

Bryant's three touchdown grabs took the air out of an energized Eagles team that came back from an early 21-point defect and exposed some major matchup issues in the secondary.

In a contract year, Bryant is piling on the numbers, and already has 79 grabs for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns -- numbers that will help him set the market for wide receivers in free agency this offseason.

And now he has this NFC offensive player of the week award to add to his bargaining strength.

Over in the AFC, Cincinnati's Jeremy Hill was another no brainer, piling on 148 yards on 25 carries and adding a pair of touchdowns in a 30-0 pounding of Johnny Manziel and the Browns.

Here are the rest of this week's winners:

AFC

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib finished with eight tackles, a pick and three passes defensed in Denver's victory over San Diego.

Chiefs punt returner De'Anthony Thomas brought back eight punts for a total of 156 yards, including an 81-yard score.

NFC

Lions safety Glover Quin had a pick, a 56-yard interception return and three tackles in a tight win over the Vikings.

Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro scored all 12 of Arizona's points in a win over St. Louis.

