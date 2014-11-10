Dez Bryant puts on Wembley-worthy show in Cowboys' win

The Cowboys decimated the Jaguars, which is great for Dallas fans and for the confidence of both Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones, who had to have been shaken by that awful performance from backup Brandon Weeden last week. Bryant was a major part of it, catching six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. It goes to show that Bryant is one of the league's most dangerous home-run hitters at wide receiver, as long as he's paired with a quarterback who can effectively get him the ball.