Dez Bryant missed his Cowboys' conditioning test

Published: Jul 21, 2017
A tremendous act of charity by Dez Bryant wound up costing the Cowboys star receiver.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bryant showed up three hours late to the team facility on Friday and missed his mandatory conditioning test, per sources.

If anyone has a compelling excuse, it's Bryant, who spent Thursday night in his hometown of Lufkin, Texas, buying an estimated $16,000 worth of free BBQ and hosting a kickball game for fans.

NFL Network's Jane Slater spoke with Bryant, who explained that he is also battling a sinus infection and headaches. A source close to Bryant told Rapoport that the pass-catcher has been working with the team's training staff to treat the sinus infection.

Bryant told Slater that he apologized to the coaching staff and took full responsibility for his tardiness. Acknowledging that he should have informed the team earlier in the day, Bryant said he was prepared for any consequences following a drama-free offseason.

WFAA-TV out of Dallas reported that Bryant's charity event in Lufkin drew "hundreds" of children dressed in No. 88 jerseys hoping to meet their favorite player.

"I just want y'all to know I love y'all. I'm gonna always respect Lufkin," Bryant told the crowd, per the station. "I'm gonna always let people know Lufkin is number one in my heart."

The Cowboys might not be thrilled with Bryant's late arrival, but he's hardly their biggest concern entering training camp. This is a non-issue.

