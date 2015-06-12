 Skip to main content
Dez Bryant: 'Legit' chance of skipping game action

Published: Jun 12, 2015 at 12:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Demaryius Thomas isn't the only franchise-tagged wide receiver in danger of missing training camp if a long-term deal isn't signed by mid-July.

Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant told NFL Media columnist Michael Silver on Friday that he might miss regular-season action in a contract dispute.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported that Bryant was considering a holdout that could extend into the season.

"This is not a rumor," Bryant confirmed to Silver. "It's legit."

It's no surprise that Bryant would attempt to maximize his leverage and stimulate talks with just five weeks remaining before the July 15 deadline for franchise players to sign new contracts.

Time will tell if Bryant is willing to play hardball, risking close to $1 million per game on the $12.823 million guaranteed under the franchise tag.

Until we see Bryant actually missing game action, we're inclined to chalk this up to a ploy to coax the Cowboys to the negotiating table.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

