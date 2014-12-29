Dez Bryant leads explosive Cowboys to blowout win

Sometimes it's difficult to choose between Bryant and Tony Romo, because they've both had scintillating seasons, and they're the two most important cogs in Dallas' passing touchdown machine. After all, Dallas finished the regular season with a pristine 8-0 record on the road, instantly drawing attention to the guys with the stars on their helmets when it came time to write this weekly post. But Bryant has done it in such a manner that makes you run into the room to watch the replay after he's made a fool of a defensive back, stiff-armed a would-be-tackler and then used his freakish straight-line speed to beat the remaining defenders to the endzone.