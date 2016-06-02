Dez Bryant, Julio Jones among most valuable pass catchers

Hopkins is still in the infancy of his career, but he doesn't play that way. When you listen to him talk, watch him play or look at his body language, he is the J.J. Watt of the Texans' offense. He is the offensive leader, who played with four different quarterbacks and still helped his team win the AFC South and make the playoffs in 2015. Going forward, he's going to be a huge catalyst for new starting quarterback Brock Osweiler. As an inexperienced signal caller, there's nothing better than having a confident and cocky wide receiver to help you. Osweiler knows that when he drops back or throws a bad pass or if his receiver isn't open, Hopkins is going to give the ultimate effort to come down with the ball, which we've seen time and time again. Hopkins keeps getting better with every passing season, and he's going to continue to make huge plays and put up massive numbers in years to come.