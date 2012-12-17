Dez Bryant in line for bone graft after Cowboys' season

Dez Bryant will go under the knife to repair his broken left finger after this season ends for the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Sunday night the wide receiver likely will require a bone graft to fill in the fracture, a procedure that might involve extracting bone tissue from Bryant's hip. That doesn't sound like much fun to us -- or to Bryant.
"I haven't heard anything like that," Bryant told The Dallas Morning News after his Cowboys' 27-24 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know if Mr. Jones was being sarcastic. I'm not letting anybody touch my hip."
Bryant agreed a bone graft might be in order, but he said he'd prefer a frozen bone from a donor before pulling material from another part of his body. The third-year pro spent last week visiting with a string of specialists who weighed in on if Bryant could play out the season before opting for surgery.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 27-24 OT win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.
Bryant took the field and hauled in four catches for 59 yards and one touchdown against the Steelers. He appeared to struggle catching the ball at times, but Bryant downplayed the pain after the victory put Dallas (8-6) in a three-way tie atop the NFC East.
"The finger felt fine," Bryant said. "It felt way better than I thought. I feel like I can keep going with it."