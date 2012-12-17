Dez Bryant in line for bone graft after Cowboys' season

Published: Dec 17, 2012 at 01:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Dez Bryant will go under the knife to repair his broken left finger after this season ends for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Sunday night the wide receiver likely will require a bone graft to fill in the fracture, a procedure that might involve extracting bone tissue from Bryant's hip. That doesn't sound like much fun to us -- or to Bryant.

"I haven't heard anything like that," Bryant told The Dallas Morning News after his Cowboys' 27-24 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I don't know if Mr. Jones was being sarcastic. I'm not letting anybody touch my hip."

Bryant agreed a bone graft might be in order, but he said he'd prefer a frozen bone from a donor before pulling material from another part of his body. The third-year pro spent last week visiting with a string of specialists who weighed in on if Bryant could play out the season before opting for surgery.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 27-24 OT win over the Pittsburgh  Steelers in Week 15 on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Bryant took the field and hauled in four catches for 59 yards and one touchdown against the Steelers. He appeared to struggle catching the ball at times, but Bryant downplayed the pain after the victory put Dallas (8-6) in a three-way tie atop the NFC East.

"The finger felt fine," Bryant said. "It felt way better than I thought. I feel like I can keep going with it."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

The Bengals offense sustained a key injury to their lineup in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Plus, other roster and injury news from Championship Sunday.
news

Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival, as Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW