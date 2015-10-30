Dez Bryant (foot) questionable to play for Cowboys

NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Friday that the team is optimistic the Pro Bowl pass-catcher will play this weekend at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Getlin was told by his source that Bryant "should be" a go barring a setback during Friday's practice.
Bryant was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report after a limited practice session.
Bryant -- sidelined since breaking a bone in his right foot against the Giants in the opener -- came away from Thursday's session telling reporters: "I had a great day of practice."
It would take something unexpected to dampen hopes around Bryant facing the Legion of Boom. The team doesn't want to rush him back, but Dez's return can't come soon enough for an injury-ravaged, two-win Cowboys squad barely hanging on to their dreams of the postseason.