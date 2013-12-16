Dez Bryant emotional, exits Dallas Cowboys' loss early

Dec 16, 2013
Dez Bryant left the field with 1:21 remaining in the Dallas Cowboys' 37-36 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Isiah Thomas-esque move is a no-no within the NFL community.

"Dez Bryant leaving the field was absolutely, 100 percent, positively wrong. Can't do it under any circumstances," said Deion Sanders, an NFL Media analyst and Hall of Fame cornerback who played for the Cowboys.

The word "emotional" was the rationale used by Bryant and his teammates for the wide receiver's early exit.

On his weekly radio show with KRLD-FM in Dallas, Jason Garrett defended Bryant on Monday by saying, "Dez is one of the great team guys I've ever been around ... He loves his teammates, but you have to understand how to handle yourself ... he'll learn from this situation."

Bryant took some time Monday, during a visit to the Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, to address his decision to walk off the field.

"I was wrong," Bryant said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "It didn't have anything to do with my teammates. I just ... I couldn't watch Green Bay kneel the ball down on the field after a tough loss like that.

"I was very emotional. I cried when I got into the locker room. I didn't want to show that stuff on the sideline."

This will be a storyline that takes the focus off the second-half debacle the Cowboys delivered Sunday.

