Around the NFL

Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys deal coming by Thursday?

Published: Aug 26, 2014 at 11:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Dez Bryant said Monday there is a "big chance" he and the Dallas Cowboys will reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of the 2014 season.

It might happen even sooner.

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reports, via sources in Dallas, that negotiations have intensified greatly.

There is now reason to believe Bryant will have a new contract before the start of Thursday's preseason finale versus the Broncos, Silver said on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access.

Bryant has been borderline unguardable this month after leading the NFL in touchdown receptions over the past two seasons. He believes he has earned the right to be compensated as a top-five wide receiver.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones has made it clear the organization wants Bryant to be "a Cowboy for life."

It sounds like the Cowboys agree that Bryant deserves to be rewarded with a contract on par with those of Mike Wallace and Percy Harvin at roughly $12 million annually.

The "Around The League Podcast" reviews all of the action from Week 3 of the preseason. Get it while it's hot!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders, RB Josh Jacobs agree to terms on one-year contract worth up to $12 million

The Las Vegas Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday
news

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

With quarterback Trey Lance being traded to the Cowboys on Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is "happy" and "excited" to see what Lance could do in Dallas.
news

Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

With a quarterback battle for the No. 2 spot, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he enjoyed Malik Willis' performance against the New England Patriots.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's tripleheader

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate. 
news

QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, saved the best for last as he guided the Carolina Panthers on a pair of scoring drives and threw his first preseason touchdown pass in Friday's preseason finale against the visiting Detroit Lions.
news

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round pick

The Cowboys are in the process of acquiring quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The 49ers will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

After ending the 2023 preseason undefeated, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the three games helped the team to "sharpen our swords" for the regular season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 