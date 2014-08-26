Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys deal coming by Thursday?

Dez Bryant said Monday there is a "big chance" he and the Dallas Cowboys will reach agreement on a contract extension before the start of the 2014 season.
It might happen even sooner.
NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reports, via sources in Dallas, that negotiations have intensified greatly.
There is now reason to believe Bryant will have a new contract before the start of Thursday's preseason finale versus the Broncos, Silver said on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access.
Bryant has been borderline unguardable this month after leading the NFL in touchdown receptions over the past two seasons. He believes he has earned the right to be compensated as a top-five wide receiver.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones has made it clear the organization wants Bryant to be "a Cowboy for life."
It sounds like the Cowboys agree that Bryant deserves to be rewarded with a contract on par with those of Mike Wallace and Percy Harvin at roughly $12 million annually.
