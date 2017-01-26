Dez Bryant: Cowboys 'built something that can last'

The Dallas Cowboys' magical season ran into the sublime play of Aaron Rodgers two weeks ago. After assessing the disappointing situation, Dez Bryant is already moving on from the playoff failure.
"You can't do anything about it," Bryant said from the Pro Bowl, via the Dallas Morning News. "You got to look forward to next year. We have a great opportunity to do something special. We got something bright. We got something very special in the future."
With Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott leading the show, the Cowboys have the staying power to rise as a consistent force in the NFC.
"We built something that can last," Bryant said. "It can only get better."
"We did a lot of good things in 2016, and there are a lot of things we can build on going into 2017," coach Jason Garrett added. "We're excited about that opportunity and excited to get moving forward."