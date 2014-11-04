Dexter McCluster to fans: 'You can't give up on us'

We made it!
We've hit that point of the season wherein players from down-and-out teams attempt to convince their fan bases not to give up on them.
"Stick with us," cornerback Jason McCourty said Monday, per the Associated Press. "We're going to keep working, and we're going to try to turn this thing around. It's not how you start but how you finish."
So many clichés, so little time.
"Don't count us out," running back Dexter McCluster added. "It's not over. You can't give up in life. You can't give up on us, and we're definitely not going to give up on ourselves."
"You've heard this phrase, 'You are what your record is,' and that's what we were the first eight games," Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "But that doesn't mean that's what we have to be over the next eight, and that's the way we're going to approach it. We understand we have areas that we haven't played well, and we've got to focus on getting better in those areas."
You have to love coaches who try to convince their players that some sort of magical split has happened between game No. 8 and game No. 9 and the world will somehow wondrously flip with just a little bit of elbow grease added.
The Titans are 2-6, and frankly they're lucky to have two wins. The coach already waved the white flag when he appointed sixth-round rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger his quarterback.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.