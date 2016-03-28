Devontae Booker built to make a fantasy impact

Booker is a decisive runner who is quick to hit the hole and start going. And then that's about it. He's got some shifty moves. But he doesn't quite have that added gear to help him separate from defenders. It didn't really matter too much in the Pac-12. You see him get by some guys, but as you're watching, you wonder if he's going to be able to complete those runs on the NFL level. I would like to give him the benefit of the doubt and think that he could have that deceptive speed Emmitt Smith had during his career. A lot of scouts didn't think he had breakaway speed, either. Although I'm pretty confident I made the same rationale for T.J. Yeldon. I still believe in T.J., though. Don't worry about Chris Ivory. Dude will be fine for five games and then Yeldon will take over! (Sorry, I'll focus.)