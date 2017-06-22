Devonta Freeman: If I stayed in SB LI, I'd be MVP

Freeman was having a good game. He gained 75 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. He had two more catches for 46 yards. But his point could also apply to Julio Jones, who had 87 receiving yards. It would have more than likely gone to Matt Ryan, who was the emotional favorite coming into the game. Ryan was 17 of 23 for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Imagine if Shanahan's air raid strategy had paid off? Would there even be a question as to who the MVP would have been since it almost always goes to quarterbacks anyway?