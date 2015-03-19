Devon Still re-signs with Cincinnati Bengals

The news comes just two days after Still announced that initial tests on his daughter, Leah -- who is undergoing treatment for cancer -- showed there was no active disease in her body.
"We got Leah's MIBG Scans back tonight and the doctors told us they didn't see any active disease in her body!!!" Still said on Instagram Tuesday. "We still have to wait for her MRI and bone biopsy results later this week. But the doctors feel very optimistic about them because of the results from today. So for now we celebrate!! #LeahStrong."
The re-signing is a reminder that good things can happen to good people.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Chris Borland's sudden retirement and discusses Philip Rivers' future in San Diego. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.