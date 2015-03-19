Around the NFL

Devon Still re-signs with Cincinnati Bengals

Published: Mar 19, 2015 at 03:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It has been a good week for Devon Still and his family.

The defensive tackle re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, his agent announced on Thursday.

The news comes just two days after Still announced that initial tests on his daughter, Leah -- who is undergoing treatment for cancer -- showed there was no active disease in her body.

"We got Leah's MIBG Scans back tonight and the doctors told us they didn't see any active disease in her body!!!" Still said on Instagram Tuesday. "We still have to wait for her MRI and bone biopsy results later this week. But the doctors feel very optimistic about them because of the results from today. So for now we celebrate!! #LeahStrong."

Still, 25, will continue to add depth to the Bengals' defensive front as a rotational player.

The re-signing is a reminder that good things can happen to good people.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

