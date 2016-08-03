Devon Still getting looks with Houston's defense

And now for something we can all root for this training camp season.
Defensive tackle Devon Still, who's remembered for his care and compassion while his young daughter Leah battled Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer (she has been in remission for more than a year now), is getting looks with the starting defense in Houston after not playing in 2015.
"I did put in a lot of work this offseason, so when I got this opportunity I could make the most of it," Still told the Houston Chronicle. "I'm excited to step back into this position after being (out) for a year. It's amazing."
With the team shuffling lineups in J.J. Watt's absence, there are plenty of opportunities for a defensive tackle or end to emerge and earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Still was inked to a futures deal back on Jan. 6 of this year.
According to the Chronicle, the Texans' defense has been dominant in camp thus far even without Watt, and Still stood out during a physical goal line period. Still, who has 0.5 sacks and 19 solo tackles over 30 career games, is a former second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.
At just 27, there is plenty of time for Still to put his career back on track. Some defensive linemen peak later in their career as their technical skills catch up with their size and speed. Houston's versatile 3-4 defense will need plenty of depth this season given the spotty injury history of Jadeveon Clowney, the age of Vince Wilfork and the recovery of Watt.