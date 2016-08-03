Around the NFL

Devon Still getting looks with Houston's defense

Published: Aug 03, 2016 at 01:49 AM

And now for something we can all root for this training camp season.

Defensive tackle Devon Still, who's remembered for his care and compassion while his young daughter Leah battled Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer (she has been in remission for more than a year now), is getting looks with the starting defense in Houston after not playing in 2015.

"I did put in a lot of work this offseason, so when I got this opportunity I could make the most of it," Still told the Houston Chronicle. "I'm excited to step back into this position after being (out) for a year. It's amazing."

With the team shuffling lineups in J.J. Watt's absence, there are plenty of opportunities for a defensive tackle or end to emerge and earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Still was inked to a futures deal back on Jan. 6 of this year.

According to the Chronicle, the Texans' defense has been dominant in camp thus far even without Watt, and Still stood out during a physical goal line period. Still, who has 0.5 sacks and 19 solo tackles over 30 career games, is a former second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

At just 27, there is plenty of time for Still to put his career back on track. Some defensive linemen peak later in their career as their technical skills catch up with their size and speed. Houston's versatile 3-4 defense will need plenty of depth this season given the spotty injury history of Jadeveon Clowney, the age of Vince Wilfork and the recovery of Watt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Khalil Mack (foot) not expected to play vs. 49ers, might go on IR

The Bears intend to rest Khalil Mack on Sunday against the 49ers, and there are ongoing discussions about whether to place him on IR because of his foot injury, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
news

Panthers not expected to pursue Deshaun Watson trade at this time

Deshaun Watson won't be the answer to the Carolina Panthers' midseason quarterback questions. Ian Rapoport reported that owner David Tepper and the Panthers are not expected to pursue a Watson trade at this time.
news

Pete Carroll committed to 'building the game around' Geno Smith: 'He's managing the game well'

﻿Geno Smith﻿ will start at quarterback again Sunday for the Seahawks, despite the team's offensive struggles in Monday night's 13-10 loss to the Saints. 
news

Allen Robinson still building chemistry with Justin Fields after lack of offseason reps together

The Bears offense has experienced a lot of struggles in 2021. One of the most glaring is the lack of chemistry between rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson.
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase lead Players of the Week

New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara and Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase lead the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon accepts Fletcher Cox's criticism of defense

Fletcher Cox vented this week that he "can't be as aggressive" in coordinator Jonathan Gannon's defense. On Tuesday, Gannon discussed those criticisms from one of his veteran players.
news

Steelers players motivated to face Browns again after getting 'whooped' at home in playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are plenty motivated to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 after last year's 48-37 loss to their AFC North rival on last year's Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday expressed his stance that the league appropriately handled the review and sanction of the Washington Football Team organization's improper workplace conduct.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis; 2023 between Dallas, L.A. and Indy 

The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis for at least another year, but beyond that, the annual event might be on the move.
news

Aaron Rodgers discusses Davante Adams' absence; WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 list, out Thursday

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers addressed Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW