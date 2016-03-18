Devon Johnson primed for fantasy goal-line work

The first thing you'll notice about Johnson is his size and thick legs. As a heavier back, he is not afraid to bulldoze straight through defenders, which he tends to do often. His powerful running style punishes would-be tacklers as they attempt to bring him down. He's a great short-yardage back and his size also helps his pass-blocking ability. In addition, he has deceptive speed when he gets to the second level, like a LeGarrette Blount type. And once his legs get churning, man get out of his way. Johnson started his college career as a linebacker and backup tight end which gives him a bit of versatility and a better shot at locking up a spot on an NFL roster. Some scouts project that Johnson is more likely to find a role as a fullback or H-back rather than a traditional running back which would obviously not be good for his fantasy potential.