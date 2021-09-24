Devin White: The impact of my late brother's mentorship on my NFL journey, life

Emotions run high on game days with cheers from thousands of the world's greatest fans coming in waves, but one ritual is always part of my routine before kickoff, no matter what.

I pray to my late brother -- J'Marco "Jae Jae" Greenard, who died in a car accident in June 2011 when he was 19 years old and I was 13 -- asking him not to just be with me but to play through me. And though he's not there in person, I can feel him with me every time I step foot on the field.

I looked up to Jae Jae so much growing up. His mentorship shines through every part of me, but it's his work ethic and positive outlook that continue to make the biggest impact on my life.

As kids growing up in Cotton Valley, Louisiana, we were both very active and his determination to be a great athlete pushed me to reach my own goals. I loved seeing Jae Jae in the spotlight and his success in sports -- he won a state track championship his senior year -- motivated me to become the guy everyone looked up to in my own sport. People were thrilled to watch him compete at meets, but what they didn't see was the work he put in when no one was watching.

We didn't have a track in Cotton Valley, a small, rural town in northwestern Louisiana, but I remember watching Jae Jae run up and down the hill near our home. He and his dad, Willie Standokes (my stepfather), even figured out how many times Jae Jae would have to run around our single-wide trailer to equal a mile. He was always out there sprinting and working on his speed. His work ethic was phenomenal, and it spoke volumes about his determination that he accomplished so much despite having so little.