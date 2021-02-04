Devin White's postseason dominance proves no challenge, moment too big for Bucs' rising star

"Lavonte has really taught him from a mental standpoint how to watch tape and how to be a pro and understand angles and pass drops," Bowles says. "Devin's a great player, no doubt about it. Devin comes and he hunts and he loves to play the game. He's a ton of energy. Lavonte ... is probably technically sound while Devin is run and hit. Devin is the guy that runs down the hill and chases all the cows; Lavonte will go down and take his time and go one by one."

Savvy quarterbacks such as Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes have been known to exploit a young defender's over eagerness, which is why the presence of David is so important. He's the ebb to White's flow, bringing balance and perspective. He knows what to say, how to say it, and when to say it to bring out the best from White, whose energy jumps off the screen when watching him.

The Louisiana native plays with an enthusiasm that makes it hard to believe he'd ever want to be anywhere else. His smile is constant, like his chatter, and his quickness is matched only by his physicality. His closing ability is so impressive, his speed appears to be fiber-optic to everyone else's dial-up.

"He's an old-school player; he loves to play the game," Bowles says. "Mentally, he reminds me of a younger Ray Lewis -- not physically, because Ray was one of the greatest I've ever seen play the game. But mentally, just the energy he brings per play and (how) he's working toward just getting guys around him to gravitate and make plays. He has that type of energy."

But athleticism alone does not make an impact player, which is why White had to get back in the lab after his rookie season. It would be an exaggeration to say he struggled beneath the weight of expectations after being drafted fifth overall in 2019, but his play was not up to his standards despite his final tallies of 91 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games. Not surprisingly, the person most often at his side was the person whom he credits for helping him blossom, the person who will be alongside him Sunday: David.

"I already had the attribute as far as athletic skill set," White says. "Now we're just taking it to another level as far as mindset. He's still helping me to have one of the great mindsets in the game because as a linebacker that's a key component, to be able to outsmart everybody. I'm a very smart young man, but you got to be football smart. For him to be playing at the NFL level for a long time, he's way more football smart than me, so I'm just trying to take bits and pieces to catch up with him."

Says David: "When we're out there on the field, I've got to trust him and he's got to trust me. I always tell him, 'You make my job easier and I make your job easier.'"

To know each of them is to know they relish the challenge of facing off against Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that put up 17 first-quarter points on them in a 27-24 Chiefs victory on Nov. 29. Football is about competing, and White will look internally and externally for opponents, be it Barrett, the Bucs' standout edge rusher, or Mahomes, arguably the league's best quarterback.