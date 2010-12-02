Devin McCourty - Patriots - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community to Community Efforts in Years Past

Devin has consistently been the most active player in the community since being drafted in 2010. Whether its promoting exercise and fitness, offering support to families during the holidays, or advocating for criminal justice and education reform, Devin is determined to make a difference. Another cause that he has a long history of supporting is something that hits close to home – sickle cell disease. In 2013, the McCourty brothers launched the "McCourty Twins Tackle Sickle Cell" initiative. The campaign aims to educate the public, increase blood donations and raise funds to support research and treatments. They have hosted blood drives up and down the east coast, met with doctors and researchers across the world to learn more about the research that's being done and advocated for those who are battling the disease. Since its inception, the McCourty Twins have raised more than $2 million to support the Boston Medical Center, the Embrace Kids Foundation and Next Step, helping ease the burden and improve the quality of life for children battling sickle cell and other blood disorders. Progress continues to be made and Devin (and Jason) hope that the funds they raise will play a role in helping to one day find a cure for the disease. Devin has been a member of the Players Coalition Task Force since the nonprofit's inception and is committed to making an impact on social justice and racial equality at the federal, state and local levels. In this role, Devin focuses on bail reform, education and prosecutor accountability. He is also the Chair of the Players Coalition Education and Economic Advancement committee. In this role, Devin has effected change in Massachusetts legislation. He visited the Massachusetts State House and participated in panels to advocate for "An Act Relative to Criminal Justice Reform," effectively raising the age at which children can be charged in juvenile court from 7 to 12. The bill successfully passed in April of 2018. In July, Devin and his brother Jason co-authored a Medium piece about the disparities in educational funding, showing their support for the Student Opportunity Act. He attended several hearings to voice his support and thanks in part to Devin's advocacy, the Student Opportunity Act passed. It will provide more than $1.5 billion in funding to underserved public schools in Massachusetts. Since its inception in 2019, Patriots players have donated $900,000 to local organizations. In addition to large grants, the players have retained a "slush fund" to react quickly to immediate needs, and have supported a number of individuals facing hard times. Each season, Devin has lead the research efforts of local causes that are of utmost importance to the players and has presented opportunities to the team to support impactful nonprofits in the region. Devin has maintained relationships with several of these nonprofits, going above and beyond just making the donation. He has visited the organizations, met with their staffs and clients and learned how the donations have benefitted their programs. Devin has also participated in ride alongs with police officers to various districts of Boston and several housing projects and has invited community groups to be his special guests at Patriots games and training camp.