Devin McCourty on Julio Jones: He's a tough guy to stop

Extraterrestrial life has always caused humans to ask deep and thought-provoking questions. What really happened at Area 51? Is there another universe with undiscovered life forms? How does one stop Julio Jones?
Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have routinely strategized to completely shut down the opposition's top offensive weapon. Antonio Brown was the latest victim, as the Steelers pass catcher was held to seven catches and 77 yards in a relatively quiet performance in the AFC Championship.
Now, New England will attempt to slow down Atlanta's All-Pro wide receiver.
"I have great respect for Julio Jones," Belichick told NFL Network's Willie McGinest on Monday on Super Bowl LI Opening Night. "He's a tremendous player. I spent a lot of time talking to (Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban about him.
"He's a great player at a position where he has rare toughness, rare competitiveness. He's a great blocker, plus all the things he does as a pass receiver and right after the catch. I have tremendous respect for Julio. He's had a tremendous career. He's going to be a tough guy to handle Sunday night."
"He's a tough guy to stop," McCourty said. "This league is tough, you've got guys out here 6-3, 225, 4.3 (seconds). Like I said earlier, we're gonna have to try and commit everybody to him. We can't just let him stand out there one-on-one all game and just do what he does."