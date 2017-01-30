Around the NFL

Devin McCourty on Julio Jones: He's a tough guy to stop

Published: Jan 30, 2017 at 04:20 PM

Extraterrestrial life has always caused humans to ask deep and thought-provoking questions. What really happened at Area 51? Is there another universe with undiscovered life forms? How does one stop Julio Jones?

The Falcons' star wideout has had an otherworldly season, including compiling 180 yards and two scores on nine catches in an NFC Championship victory over the Packers.

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots have routinely strategized to completely shut down the opposition's top offensive weapon. Antonio Brown was the latest victim, as the Steelers pass catcher was held to seven catches and 77 yards in a relatively quiet performance in the AFC Championship.

Now, New England will attempt to slow down Atlanta's All-Pro wide receiver.

"I have great respect for Julio Jones," Belichick told NFL Network's Willie McGinest on Monday on Super Bowl LI Opening Night. "He's a tremendous player. I spent a lot of time talking to (Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban about him.

"He's a great player at a position where he has rare toughness, rare competitiveness. He's a great blocker, plus all the things he does as a pass receiver and right after the catch. I have tremendous respect for Julio. He's had a tremendous career. He's going to be a tough guy to handle Sunday night."

Patriots safety Devin McCourty echoed similar sentiments.

"He's a tough guy to stop," McCourty said. "This league is tough, you've got guys out here 6-3, 225, 4.3 (seconds). Like I said earlier, we're gonna have to try and commit everybody to him. We can't just let him stand out there one-on-one all game and just do what he does."

It will be very intriguing to see how New England plans to keep up with Jones on Super Bowl Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Roger Goodell says Omicron variant prompts 'flexible response' in memo to NFL teams

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday explaining the NFL's shift in protocol and decision-making when it comes to scheduling games amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
news

NFL postpones three Week 15 games due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL has resulted in the postponement of three Week 15 matchups. Raiders-Browns has been moved to Monday, while Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams are scheduled for Tuesday.
news

Chargers TE Donald Parham diagnosed with concussion, to be discharged from hospital Friday

The Chargers received good news regarding ﻿Donald Parham﻿ on Friday. Parham is currently hospitalized at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he stayed overnight for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'has a chance' to play vs. Packers

Will Lamar Jackson (ankle) be able to play Sunday in a crucial game vs. the Packers? HC John Harbaugh says the Ravens star QB "has a chance" to suit up.
news

Saints HC Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19, will not coach vs. Bucs

New Orleans will be without its head coach for Sunday's clash with the Bucs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 17

The Dolphins are set to add some sorely needed RB depth back to the lineup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Jets. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (hand) out for rest of season after undergoing surgery

Detroit's trustiest target is done for 2021. T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery on his hand Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday.
news

Sean McDermott: QB Josh Allen (foot) 'should be ready to go' for Bills-Panthers matchup

After battling multiple foot injuries throughout the week, Bills QB Josh Allen is expected to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Browns signing QB Kyle Lauletta off Jaguars practice squad

The COVID-19-stricken Browns are adding quarterback reinforcements. Cleveland is signing quarterback ﻿Kyle Lauletta﻿ off the Jaguars practice squad, the signal-caller's agent announced.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke placed on reserve/COVID-19 list after positive test result

The Washington Football Team could be without its QB1 heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Eagles.
news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons shuns Lawrence Taylor comparisons: 'I still have a long way to go'

Micah Parsons' impressive play has propelled him into the conversation for DPOY, which a rookie has not won since Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The Cowboys rookie LB recently discussed comparisons pundits have made between him and LT. 
news

George Kittle on 'outrageous' lack of respect for Trent Williams: 'Probably the most talented player' in NFL

San Francisco 49ers star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ has an issue with the Pro Bowl votes cast thus far, which had teammate Trent Williams eighth among offensive tackles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW