Devin Funchess honors the mother of a fallen soldier

Published: Nov 14, 2017 at 08:07 AM

Devin Funchess made a promise and kept true to his word.

After scoring his first touchdown during last night's Monday Night Football, the Panthers receiver instructed support staff to make sure the ball was given to Tina Palmer, the mother of a fallen soldier.

Her son, Dillon Baldridge of Youngsville, North Carolina, was a Corporal in the Army's 101st Airborne Division and only 22 years old when he lost his life fighting in Afghanistan.

"I'm two months older than (Dillon)," Funchess said after the game. "His mom said he was the most joyful boy you'd ever meet. It was an honor meeting her. Just five months ago he passed away. It was an honor to get in the end zone for her."

Funchess bonded with the Baldridge family after Sunday's practice when the Carolina Panthers met with families of fallen heroes as part of the NFL's Salute to Service.

"I told Dillon's mom that I was going to get in the end zone for her," Funchess said. "That's what I did. I made sure she got the first touchdown (ball)."

Funchess also wore a helmet decal with Dillon Baldridge's initials in honor of his sacrifice.

"I love playing the game. It's a blessing," said Funchess, who finished with five catches, 92 yards, and two touchdowns. "Hearing (Dillon's) story, you have to be thankful just to be here."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE