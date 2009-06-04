Developer abandons plan to build new Chargers stadium

Published: Jun 04, 2009 at 08:10 AM

SAN DIEGO -- A developer scrapped a plan to build a $1 billion stadium as part of a redevelopment of the land surrounding Qualcomm Stadium.

Developer Perry Dealy told the San Diego Chargers and the mayor's office Wednesday in an e-mail that he is abandoning the project. Last week, the Chargers rejected the proposal, saying the project would be too enormous for the Mission Valley site.

The plans to redevelop Qualcomm Stadium called for a 70,000-seat stadium with a 16-story hotel, 3.7 million square feet of commercial space, 500,000 square feet of retail space and 5,900 condominiums and apartments.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 
news

Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW