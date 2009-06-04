Developer abandons plan to build new Chargers stadium

SAN DIEGO -- A developer scrapped a plan to build a $1 billion stadium as part of a redevelopment of the land surrounding Qualcomm Stadium.
Developer Perry Dealy told the San Diego Chargers and the mayor's office Wednesday in an e-mail that he is abandoning the project. Last week, the Chargers rejected the proposal, saying the project would be too enormous for the Mission Valley site.
The plans to redevelop Qualcomm Stadium called for a 70,000-seat stadium with a 16-story hotel, 3.7 million square feet of commercial space, 500,000 square feet of retail space and 5,900 condominiums and apartments.
