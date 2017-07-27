Analysis

DeVante Parker among young pass catchers poised to break out

Published: Jul 26, 2017 at 10:32 PM

With the 2017 NFL season on the horizon, a number of talented guys are still playing under rookie contracts. Now is the time to make some future loot! With that in mind, NFL Network analysts Ike Taylor, Willie McGinest, LaDainian Tomlinson, David Carr and Nate Burleson scoured the positions they respectively manned during their playing days (CB, LB, RB, QB and WR) to identify youngsters poised for a breakout campaign.

Today's list: Nate Burleson's young pass catchers to watch in 2017.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

2017 projection: 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

We've all been waiting for this guy to show up, and this is the year. He's a speedster who can help an up-and-down Ryan Tannehill stretch the field. It's hard to break out without other weapons on the field -- but Adam Gase's offense isn't short of those. Having Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and running back Jay Ajayi will help open up the field for Parker tremendously. Even though I have Parker sitting under the 1,000-yard mark, he's going to gain the respect of defenses and make some splash plays in 2017.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Houston Texans

2017 projection: 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Fiedorowicz was one of the favorite targets of any quarterback who put on a Texans uniform last year. It'll be the same tune this season, with Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson battling for the starting QB job. Quarterbacks often lean on tight ends when trying to find a rhythm, and we saw the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Fiedorowicz become somewhat of a safety valve for Brock Osweiler and Co. a year ago. The Texans' fourth-year TE is once again going to be a consistent part of this offense. And with a deep receiving corps that will be game-planned around, opposing defenses could look past this dual-threat tight end, allowing him to produce.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

2017 projection: 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns OR 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Heading into 2016, who would've guessed that Tyrell Williams would notch 1,000 receiving yards? Not me, especially with pass catchers like Keenan Allen, Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry on the Chargers' roster. But with Allen going down early, Williams took advantage of the opportunity and put himself in good company with some of the best wideouts in the league numbers-wise. Whenever a receiver cracks 1,000 yards, he's destined to put up another one sooner rather than later. Heading into this season, some would say there aren't enough balls to go around in this offense, but Philip Rivers had a lot of faith in Williams last year. That's going to continue to show, and I suspect the former undrafted receiver will pick up right where he left off and truly establish himself as a consistent threat on the outside.

Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle Seahawks

2017 projection: 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

Richardson wowed us all with this one-handed snag in Seattle's wild-card bout with Detroit. When Tyler Lockett went down in Week 16, Richardson stepped up big time. After compiling just 288 receiving yards during the regular season, he added 131 more in two postseason contests. With Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse and Lockett back in the mix, Richardson is going to reap the benefits when he's out on the field, because defenses will game plan for the two or three receivers ahead of him. Not to mention, Russell Wilson is one of the best at creating something out of nothing. This offense is about to improve immensely from a year ago.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 projection: 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

OK, I'm cheating here a bit, as Brate isn't on his rookie contract. But the 26-year-old has yet to really cash in, playing this season on a one-year, $690,000 deal. And I believe this is the year he earns a healthy raise.

You're seeing a pattern by now. Other Bucs skill players will attract attention -- see: stud Mike Evans and newcomer DeSean Jackson -- allowing Brate to have his way with opposing defenses. And I haven't even mentioned rookie O.J. Howard, who'll jump on the scene and demand respect right out of the gate. How can't Brate enjoy success with all of this talent around him? I anticipate Brate making a bigger name for himself, even in an offense that boasts high-profile players like Jameis Winston, Evans and Jackson.

Follow Nate Burleson on Twitter @Nate13Burleson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFC South draft grades: Panthers bet future on Bryce Young; Falcons bolster ground game

Will Bryce Young help cover up for a lack of complementary pieces in Carolina? Just how much juice does the addition of Bijan Robinson give to the Falcons' offense? Eric Edholm grades every team's draft class in the NFC South.

news

AFC South draft grades: Texans boldly nab elite duo, while Colts load up on rare athletes

The 2023 NFL Draft was a potentially transformative event for multiple teams in the AFC South. Who amassed the most enticing haul? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

2024 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Which teams are in position to receive extra draft capital next year? Lance Zierlein provides his 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks projections.

news

AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson

Did anyone address roster needs more efficiently than the Steelers? How did the Ravens reward Lamar Jackson? And what kind of fresh talent did the Bengals and Browns just collect? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings ran away with the division title last season, but did the other three teams just close the gap in the 2023 NFL Draft? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC North team.

news

Top 10 games of the 2023 NFL season: Bengals-Chiefs, Cowboys-49ers among tantalizing matchups

Will Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs notch a second consecutive win against the Bengals? Or will Joe Burrow and crew get revenge for their loss in the AFC title game? Nick Shook eyes the top 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season.

news

AFC West draft grades: Raiders maximize value early; Super Bowl champion Chiefs amass hazy haul

Did the rest of the AFC West close the talent gap on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.

news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on four options, including a pair of postseason rematches.

news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks score another inspiring infusion of talent; 49ers get bold at kicker

Did the Seahawks ace the draft once again? How did Monti Ossenfort do in his maiden voyage with the Cardinals? Can the 49ers' boldness pay off? Will the Rams' dart throws bear fruit? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC West team.

news

AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks

Will Dalton Kincaid electrify the Bills' offense? How much value did the Patriots get with their selection of Christian Gonzalez? Might the Jets regret trading out of range of the top OTs? Where does Cam Smith fit in Miami? Eric Edholm grades the draft hauls of each AFC East squad.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

The Rams might have found a big addition to their backfield in sixth-round running back Zach Evans, but he certainly isn't the only potential gem in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chad Reuter ranks his favorite picks in each round.

news

NFC East draft grades: Rich Eagles got richer, while Giants found value in need areas

How big a boost did the Eagles supply to an already-loaded roster? Did the Giants find value in need areas? Were the Cowboys outfoxed in Round 1? Did the Commanders reach? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC East team.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More