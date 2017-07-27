DeVante Parker among young pass catchers poised to break out

Heading into 2016, who would've guessed that Tyrell Williams would notch 1,000 receiving yards? Not me, especially with pass catchers like Keenan Allen, Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry on the Chargers' roster. But with Allen going down early, Williams took advantage of the opportunity and put himself in good company with some of the best wideouts in the league numbers-wise. Whenever a receiver cracks 1,000 yards, he's destined to put up another one sooner rather than later. Heading into this season, some would say there aren't enough balls to go around in this offense, but Philip Rivers had a lot of faith in Williams last year. That's going to continue to show, and I suspect the former undrafted receiver will pick up right where he left off and truly establish himself as a consistent threat on the outside.