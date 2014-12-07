Around the NFL

Detroit's D-line destroys McCown, Lions roll over Bucs

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions (9-4) broke a nine-game December losing streak by rolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-11) 34-17 Sunday at Ford Field. Our takeaways:

  1. It was a wide receiver show Sunday, but Calvin Johnson showed why he continues to top all comers. Megatron dominated Lovie Smith's defense time and time again, boxing out corners while going for 158 yards and a touchdown -- it's his second straight week with over 140 yards receiving. When Matthew Stafford's security blanket is getting a free release it's game: Blouses for undersized secondaries.
  1. Detroit's defensive line destroyed Josh McCown all afternoon. The poor veteran quarterback barely had time to get to his second read before getting smoked. Detroit ended with six sacks -- including DeAndre Levy's pair -- and hit McCown numerous other times (14 recorded QB hits). McCown did his best to take advantage of his receivers' playmaking ability, but too many times he was treated like a rag doll before he could get the ball away. The discussion about the quarterback position might persist this offseason, but the Bucs' biggest problem is the offensive line.
  1. Mike Evans caught just four balls for 45 yards, but two were for touchdowns -- including a miraculous bobbled biceps grab. The rookie also forced several long pass interference flags. Evans now has 10 touchdown receptions, tied for the second-most in a single season in team history (J. Galloway, 2005). Vincent Jackson also went off on 10 catches for 159 yards. If McCown had time the totals could have been even higher.
  1. Neither team could get anything going on the ground. The Bucs ended with 14 carries for 26 yards. Aside from a Joique Bell 57-yard run late in the fourth quarter, the Lions struggled all day, too. Take away that long run and the Lions earned 56 yards on 30 carries. That is no bueno for either squad.
  1. Detroit continues to make dumb mistakes that could burn the team at some point on its run toward the playoffs. Detroit was called for nine penalties for 122 yards and had a fumble after James Ihedigbo made a silly decision to take an interception out of the end zone. Both Bucs touchdowns came with the aid of Detroit's defense. Those are the types of situations that burn teams against good squads.
  1. Tampa is the quintessential bad team. Everything that can go wrong, does. Case in point: watching a tipped Stafford pass at the goal line carom to Bell, who took it in for the game-sealing score.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 29

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to be active versus the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
news

Tom Brady retirement reaction: NFL community celebrates legendary QB's career

Tom Brady's lengthy and legendary career is near its end, and players around the NFL, including Julian Edelman and Patrick Mahomes, are paying tribute to the sport's most prolific player.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady planning to retire from NFL after 22 seasons

Tom Brady is planning to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL and a league-record seven Super Bowl titles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs release CB Damon Arnette after arrest for assault with deadly weapon

The Chiefs released ﻿Damon Arnette﻿ following his arrest Friday night in Las Vegas for assault with a deadly weapon, Tom Pelissero reports. The former Raiders CB was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, per Clark County records obtained by NFL.com.
news

Giants hire Bills OC Brian Daboll as head coach 

The New York Giants are hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett plans to call plays, be aggressive: 'You want to take shots down the field'

Nathaniel Hackett will be calling plays himself as new coach of the Broncos, but which quarterback he'll be imparting them to remains to be seen. Hackett is the first to fill one of nine NFL head coaching vacancies, and at his introductory news conference Friday, he deferred questions about personnel, and the quarterback position in particular.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Championship Sunday injury report

Check out injury reports for the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Rams ahead of Championship Sunday of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 28

Tyrann Mathieu practiced for the second day in a row. While the Chiefs safety remains in the concussion protocol, coach Andy Reid expressed optimism Friday that the Pro Bowler will be cleared against the Bengals. Honey Badger was officially listed as questionable. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down, as well. Colbert will remain in his current role through this year's NFL draft, a plan that was first reported by NFL Network.
news

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
news

49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW